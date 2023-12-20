HEURE DU CONTE Médiathèque Nelson Mandela Grande-Synthe Catégories d’Évènement: Grande-Synthe

Nord HEURE DU CONTE Médiathèque Nelson Mandela Grande-Synthe, 20 décembre 2023, Grande-Synthe. HEURE DU CONTE Mercredi 20 décembre, 10h00 Médiathèque Nelson Mandela Sur inscription Venez vous réchauffer avec des histoires sur l’hiver. Médiathèque Nelson Mandela 12 Place de l’Europe , 59760 Grande-Synthe Grande-Synthe 59760 Nord Hauts-de-France [{« type »: « phone », « value »: « 03 28 23 66 30 »}] Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-12-20T10:00:00+01:00 – 2023-12-20T11:00:00+01:00 Ville de Grande-Synthe Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Grande-Synthe, Nord Autres Lieu Médiathèque Nelson Mandela Adresse 12 Place de l'Europe , 59760 Grande-Synthe Ville Grande-Synthe Departement Nord Age min 4 Age max 99 Lieu Ville Médiathèque Nelson Mandela Grande-Synthe latitude longitude 51.015105;2.302707

