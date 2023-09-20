Cet évènement est passé DECOUVERTE DE JEUX ADAPTES Médiathèque Nelson Mandela Grande-Synthe Catégories d’Évènement: Grande-Synthe

DECOUVERTE DE JEUX ADAPTES
20 septembre et 21 octobre
Médiathèque Nelson Mandela
Entrée libre

Découvrez une sélection de jeux adaptés à toutes les différentes.

Médiathèque Nelson Mandela
12 Place de l'Europe , 59760 Grande-Synthe
Grande-Synthe 59760 Nord
Hauts-de-France
03 28 23 66 30

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-09-20T10:00:00+02:00 – 2023-09-20T11:00:00+02:00

2023-09-20T10:00:00+02:00 – 2023-09-20T11:00:00+02:00
2023-10-21T14:00:00+02:00 – 2023-10-21T15:00:00+02:00

jeux adaptés différences

