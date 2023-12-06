Atelier créatif « suspensions de Noël » Médiathèque municipale Lalinde, 6 décembre 2023, Lalinde.

Lalinde,Dordogne

Venez participer à l’atelier créatif « suspension de Noël » !

A partir de 3 ans, accompagné d’un adulte.

Inscription obligatoire.

2023-12-06 fin : 2023-12-06 16:00:00. .

Médiathèque municipale

Lalinde 24150 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Come and take part in the « Christmas hanging » creative workshop!

Ages 3 and up, accompanied by an adult.

Registration required

Participe en el taller creativo « Colgar la Navidad »

Para niños a partir de 3 años, acompañados de un adulto.

Inscripción obligatoria

Nehmen Sie am Kreativworkshop « Weihnachtsaufhängung » teil!

Ab 3 Jahren, in Begleitung eines Erwachsenen.

Anmeldung erforderlich

Mise à jour le 2023-11-20 par Pays de Bergerac, Vignoble & Bastides