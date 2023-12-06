Atelier créatif « suspensions de Noël » Médiathèque municipale Lalinde
Lalinde,Dordogne
Venez participer à l’atelier créatif « suspension de Noël » !
A partir de 3 ans, accompagné d’un adulte.
Inscription obligatoire.
2023-12-06 fin : 2023-12-06 16:00:00
Médiathèque municipale
Lalinde 24150 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Come and take part in the « Christmas hanging » creative workshop!
Ages 3 and up, accompanied by an adult.
Registration required
Participe en el taller creativo « Colgar la Navidad »
Para niños a partir de 3 años, acompañados de un adulto.
Inscripción obligatoria
Nehmen Sie am Kreativworkshop « Weihnachtsaufhängung » teil!
Ab 3 Jahren, in Begleitung eines Erwachsenen.
Anmeldung erforderlich
