La monstrueuse exposition Médiathèque municipale Lalinde, 14 octobre 2023, Lalinde.

Lalinde,Dordogne

Réalisée par l’association Les Arts à Souhait, cette exposition vous fera découvrir l’univers monstrueux imaginé par les enfants, ados et adultes participant aux ateliers d’arts plastiques de l’association. Avec le soutien de l’atelier d’écriture.

Des sculptures, des tableaux, des vidéos, et des textes sont au programme !

MAIS AUSSI DES ANIMATIONS :

– Mercredi 18 octobre à 10h : lectures effrayantes, à partir de 5 ans

– Mercredi 25 octobre à 14h : création de monstres – tout public.

2023-10-14 fin : 2023-11-04 17:30:00. .

Médiathèque municipale

Lalinde 24150 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Produced by the association Les Arts à Souhait, this exhibition will introduce you to the monstrous universe imagined by the children, teenagers and adults taking part in the association’s art workshops. With the support of the writing workshop.

Sculptures, paintings, videos and texts are on the program!

AS WELL AS OTHER ACTIVITIES:

– Wednesday, October 18 at 10 a.m.: scary readings for ages 5 and up

– Wednesday, October 25 at 2pm: monster-making – all ages

Organizada por la asociación Les Arts à Souhait, esta exposición le introducirá en el mundo monstruoso imaginado por los niños, adolescentes y adultos que participan en los talleres artísticos de la asociación. Con el apoyo del taller de escritura.

El programa incluye esculturas, pinturas, vídeos y textos

ASÍ COMO OTRAS ACTIVIDADES:

– Miércoles 18 de octubre a las 10 h: lecturas de miedo para niños a partir de 5 años

– Miércoles 25 de octubre a las 14:00: creación de monstruos – todas las edades

Diese Ausstellung wurde von der Vereinigung Les Arts à Souhait realisiert und zeigt Ihnen die monströse Welt, die sich die Kinder, Jugendlichen und Erwachsenen, die an den Kunstworkshops der Vereinigung teilnehmen, ausgedacht haben. Mit Unterstützung der Schreibwerkstatt.

Skulpturen, Bilder, Videos und Texte stehen auf dem Programm!

ABER AUCH ANIMATIONEN:

– Mittwoch, 18. Oktober um 10 Uhr: Gruselige Lesungen – ab 5 Jahren

– Mittwoch, 25. Oktober um 14 Uhr: Monster basteln – für alle Altersgruppen

