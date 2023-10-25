ITINERANCES NUMERIQUES Médiathèque Marvejols, 25 octobre 2023, Marvejols.

Marvejols,Lozère

Impression 3D – pour les 6-10 ans – 10h-12h

L’objectif est de créer un ensemble d’objets et de comprendre les principes de modélisation et d’impression 3D.

Donnez vie à votre créativité, passez de l’imaginaire à la réalité.



2023-10-25 fin : 2023-10-25 12:00:00.

Médiathèque

Marvejols 48100 Lozère Occitanie



3D printing – for 6-10 year-olds – 10am-12pm

The aim is to create a set of objects and understand the principles of 3D modeling and printing.

Bring your creativity to life, moving from imagination to reality.



Impresión 3D – para niños de 6 a 10 años – de 10.00 a 12.00 horas

El objetivo es crear un conjunto de objetos y comprender los principios del modelado y la impresión 3D.

Da vida a tu creatividad y convierte tu imaginación en realidad.



3D-Druck – für 6- bis 10-Jährige – 10:00-12:00 Uhr

Ziel ist es, eine Reihe von Objekten zu erstellen und die Prinzipien der 3D-Modellierung und des 3D-Drucks zu verstehen.

Erwecken Sie Ihre Kreativität zum Leben, gehen Sie von der Vorstellung in die Realität über.



