Bébés lecteurs Médiathèque Léon, 4 avril 2024, Léon.

Léon,Landes

Venez passer un moment de partage et de convivialité tout en faisant découvrir la lecture à vos enfants de 0 à 3 ans.

Informations et inscriptions au 07 85 50 62 24.

Gratuit..

2024-04-04 fin : 2024-04-04 11:00:00. .

Médiathèque Rue Fernand Duboscq

Léon 40550 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Come to spend a moment of sharing and conviviality while making discover reading to your children from 0 to 3 years old.

Information and registration at 07 85 50 62 24.

Free of charge.

Venga a pasar un momento de convivencia y compartir mientras descubre la lectura a sus hijos de 0 a 3 años.

Información e inscripción en el 07 85 50 62 24.

Gratis.

Verbringen Sie einen Moment des Austauschs und der Geselligkeit und lassen Sie Ihre Kinder von 0 bis 3 Jahren das Lesen entdecken.

Informationen und Anmeldungen unter 07 85 50 62 24.

Kostenlos.

