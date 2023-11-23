Bébés lecteurs Médiathèque Léon
Bébés lecteurs Médiathèque Léon, 23 novembre 2023, Léon.
Léon,Landes
Venez passer un moment de partage et de convivialité tout en faisant découvrir la lecture à vos enfants de 0 à 3 ans.
Informations et inscriptions au 07 85 50 62 24.
Gratuit..
2023-11-23 fin : 2023-11-23 11:00:00. .
Médiathèque Rue Fernand Duboscq
Léon 40550 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Come to spend a moment of sharing and conviviality while making discover reading to your children from 0 to 3 years old.
Information and registration at 07 85 50 62 24.
Free of charge.
Venga a pasar un momento de convivencia y compartir mientras descubre la lectura a sus hijos de 0 a 3 años.
Información e inscripción en el 07 85 50 62 24.
Gratis.
Verbringen Sie einen Moment des Austauschs und der Geselligkeit und lassen Sie Ihre Kinder von 0 bis 3 Jahren das Lesen entdecken.
Informationen und Anmeldungen unter 07 85 50 62 24.
Kostenlos.
