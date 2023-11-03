Apéro jeux Médiathèque l’Ecume des Jours Capbreton, 3 novembre 2023, Capbreton.

Capbreton,Landes

APÉRO JEUX

Venez-vous amuser en famille ou entre amis avec les jeux proposés par la médiathèque-ludothèque !

Ambiance garantie..

2023-11-03 fin : 2023-11-03 20:00:00. .

Médiathèque l’Ecume des Jours Place Yann du Gouf

Capbreton 40130 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



GAMES APÉRO

Come and have fun with family and friends with the games offered by the mediatheque-ludothèque!

Great atmosphere guaranteed.

ENCUENTRO DE JUEGOS

Ven a divertirte en familia o con amigos con los juegos que te propone la ludoteca y multimedia

El ambiente está garantizado.

APERO SPIELEN

Amüsieren Sie sich mit Ihrer Familie oder Ihren Freunden mit den von der Mediathek-Spielothek angebotenen Spielen!

Stimmung garantiert.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-18 par OTI LAS