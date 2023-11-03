Apéro jeux Médiathèque l’Ecume des Jours Capbreton
Apéro jeux Médiathèque l’Ecume des Jours Capbreton, 3 novembre 2023, Capbreton.
Capbreton,Landes
APÉRO JEUX
Venez-vous amuser en famille ou entre amis avec les jeux proposés par la médiathèque-ludothèque !
Ambiance garantie..
2023-11-03 fin : 2023-11-03 20:00:00. .
Médiathèque l’Ecume des Jours Place Yann du Gouf
Capbreton 40130 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine
GAMES APÉRO
Come and have fun with family and friends with the games offered by the mediatheque-ludothèque!
Great atmosphere guaranteed.
ENCUENTRO DE JUEGOS
Ven a divertirte en familia o con amigos con los juegos que te propone la ludoteca y multimedia
El ambiente está garantizado.
APERO SPIELEN
Amüsieren Sie sich mit Ihrer Familie oder Ihren Freunden mit den von der Mediathek-Spielothek angebotenen Spielen!
Stimmung garantiert.
Mise à jour le 2023-10-18 par OTI LAS