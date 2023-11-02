Tournoi de jeux vidéo Médiathèque l’Ecume des jours Capbreton, 2 novembre 2023, Capbreton.

Capbreton,Landes

Envie de jouer ou de vous surpasser ? La médiathèque-ludothèque vous propose un tournoi de jeux vidéo. Venez-vous défier au jeu Mario Kart 8 sur Switch : entre amis ou en famille, l’important n’est pas de gagner, mais de participer !

Gratuit / Réservations : 05 58 72 21 61.

Médiathèque l’Ecume des jours Place Yann du Gouf

Capbreton 40130 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Want to play or to surpass yourself? The media and games library offers you a video game tournament. Come and challenge yourself to the game Mario Kart 8 on Switch: with friends or family, the important thing is not to win, but to participate!

Free / Reservations: 05 58 72 21 61

¿Quieres jugar o superarte a ti mismo? La mediateca y ludoteca propone un torneo de videojuegos. Ven a retarte al juego Mario Kart 8 en Switch: con amigos o en familia, ¡lo importante no es ganar, sino participar!

Gratuito / Reservas: 05 58 72 21 61

Lust zu spielen oder sich selbst zu übertreffen? Die Mediathek und Ludothek bietet Ihnen ein Videospielturnier an. Fordern Sie sich im Spiel Mario Kart 8 auf der Switch heraus: Ob mit Freunden oder der Familie, es geht nicht ums Gewinnen, sondern ums Mitmachen!

Kostenlos / Reservierungen: 05 58 72 21 61

