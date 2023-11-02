Tournoi de jeux vidéo Médiathèque l’Ecume des jours Capbreton
Tournoi de jeux vidéo Médiathèque l’Ecume des jours Capbreton, 2 novembre 2023, Capbreton.
Capbreton,Landes
Envie de jouer ou de vous surpasser ? La médiathèque-ludothèque vous propose un tournoi de jeux vidéo. Venez-vous défier au jeu Mario Kart 8 sur Switch : entre amis ou en famille, l’important n’est pas de gagner, mais de participer !
Gratuit / Réservations : 05 58 72 21 61.
Médiathèque l’Ecume des jours Place Yann du Gouf
Capbreton 40130 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Want to play or to surpass yourself? The media and games library offers you a video game tournament. Come and challenge yourself to the game Mario Kart 8 on Switch: with friends or family, the important thing is not to win, but to participate!
Free / Reservations: 05 58 72 21 61
¿Quieres jugar o superarte a ti mismo? La mediateca y ludoteca propone un torneo de videojuegos. Ven a retarte al juego Mario Kart 8 en Switch: con amigos o en familia, ¡lo importante no es ganar, sino participar!
Gratuito / Reservas: 05 58 72 21 61
Lust zu spielen oder sich selbst zu übertreffen? Die Mediathek und Ludothek bietet Ihnen ein Videospielturnier an. Fordern Sie sich im Spiel Mario Kart 8 auf der Switch heraus: Ob mit Freunden oder der Familie, es geht nicht ums Gewinnen, sondern ums Mitmachen!
Kostenlos / Reservierungen: 05 58 72 21 61
