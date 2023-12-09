Spectacle ”Ma bibliothèque”. Cie Téatralala Médiathèque Le Tréport, 4 décembre 2023, Le Tréport.

Le Tréport,Seine-Maritime

Spectacle déambulatoire. public adulte et enfants à partir de 8 ans accompagnés d‘un adulte.

A l’occasion de nos 10 ans, nous vous invitons à venir découvrir l’univers de votre médiathèque. Lors d’un parcours théâtral et burlesque, les spectateurs suivront deux comédiens dans les différents espaces de votre bibliothèque, y compris ceux qui leur sont habituellement fermés..

2023-12-09 15:30:00 fin : 2023-12-09 . .

Médiathèque Place de l’Église

Le Tréport 76470 Seine-Maritime Normandie



Ambulatory show. Adults and children aged 8 and over accompanied by an adult.

To celebrate our 10th anniversary, we invite you to come and discover the world of your media library. On a theatrical and burlesque journey, spectators will follow two actors through the different areas of your library, including those that are usually closed to them.

Espectáculo itinerante. Adultos y niños a partir de 8 años acompañados de un adulto.

Para celebrar nuestro 10º aniversario, le invitamos a descubrir el mundo de su mediateca. Durante un recorrido teatral y burlesco, el público seguirá a dos actores por los diferentes espacios de su mediateca, incluidos aquellos que habitualmente les están vedados.

Erwachsene und Kinder ab 8 Jahren in Begleitung eines Erwachsenen.

Anlässlich unseres 10-jährigen Jubiläums laden wir Sie ein, die Welt Ihrer Mediathek zu entdecken. Auf einer theatralischen und burlesken Reise folgen die Zuschauer zwei Schauspielern durch die verschiedenen Bereiche Ihrer Bibliothek, auch durch jene, die ihnen normalerweise verschlossen bleiben.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-29 par Office de Tourisme Destination Le Tréport – Mers