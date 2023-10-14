Animation : « Chasse au trésor » Médiathèque Le Grenier aux livres Bois-Grenier
Animation : « Chasse au trésor » Médiathèque Le Grenier aux livres Bois-Grenier, 14 octobre 2023, Bois-Grenier.
Animation : « Chasse au trésor » Samedi 14 octobre, 14h00 Médiathèque Le Grenier aux livres Gratuit / A partir de 6 ans
Médiathèque Le Grenier aux livres Pl. des Trois Maires, 59280 Bois-Grenier Bois-Grenier 59280 Nord Hauts-de-France [{« type »: « email », « value »: « bibliotheque.bois-grenie@orange.fr »}]
2023-10-14T14:00:00+02:00 – 2023-10-14T16:00:00+02:00
