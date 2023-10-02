Après-midi Tricot-Thé Médiathèque intercommunale Salviac, 2 octobre 2023, Salviac.

Salviac,Lot

La médiathèque intercommunale à Salviac vous propose un atelier tricot avec une tricoteuse aguerrie.

Débutant(e) ou confirmé(e), venez partager vos connaissances et astuces en tricot autour d’un thé ou d’un café !

Amenez votre laine et vos aiguilles !.

Lundi 2023-10-02 14:00:00 fin : 2023-10-30 . EUR.

Médiathèque intercommunale

Salviac 46340 Lot Occitanie



The intermunicipal media library in Salviac offers a knitting workshop with a seasoned knitter.

Beginner or experienced, come and share your knitting knowledge and tips over tea or coffee!

Bring your wool and needles!

La mediateca intercomunal de Salviac ofrece un taller de punto con una tejedora experimentada.

Tanto si eres principiante como si tienes experiencia en tejer, ven a compartir tus conocimientos y consejos sobre tejer mientras tomas una taza de té o café

¡Trae tu lana y tus agujas!

Die interkommunale Mediathek in Salviac bietet Ihnen einen Strickworkshop mit einer erfahrenen Strickerin an.

Ob Anfänger oder Fortgeschrittene, teilen Sie Ihre Strickkenntnisse und -tipps bei einem Tee oder Kaffee mit uns!

Bringen Sie Ihre Wolle und Ihre Nadeln mit!

Mise à jour le 2023-08-23 par OT Cazals-Salviac