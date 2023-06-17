Le café des astucieux Médiathèque intercommunale Renée Duval du Molay-Littry, 17 juin 2023, Le Molay-Littry.

Le Molay-Littry,Calvados

Apprenez à transformer une chemise en tote-bag (sac de course).

On a tous une vieille chemise qui traîne dans nos placards. Transformez-la en sac !

L’atelier couture sera animé par Florence Nézan. Débutant ou expérimenté, cet atelier couture vous fera changer de regard sur les vêtements que vous ne portez plus !

Autres informations : L’atelier sera ouvert pour 6 participants maximum. Les participants devront amené une vieille chemise de leur placard et dans l’idéal une machine à coudre (l’animatrice en amènera 2 ou 3 sur place seulement).

Gratuit. Réservations au 02 31 22 61 98..

2023-06-17 à 14:00:00 ; fin : 2023-06-17 16:30:00. .

Médiathèque intercommunale Renée Duval du Molay-Littry

Le Molay-Littry 14330 Calvados Normandie



Learn how to turn a shirt into a tote bag.

We all have an old shirt lying around in our closets. Turn it into a bag!

The sewing workshop will be led by Florence Nézan. Beginner or experienced, this sewing workshop will make you change your look on the clothes you no longer wear!

Other information: The workshop will be open to a maximum of 6 participants. Participants will need to bring an old shirt from their closet and ideally a sewing machine (the facilitator will bring 2 or 3 on site only).

Free of charge. Reservations at 02 31 22 61 98.

Aprende a convertir una camiseta en un bolso de mano.

Todos tenemos una camisa vieja en el armario. ¡Conviértela en un bolso!

El taller de costura estará dirigido por Florence Nézan. Tanto si eres principiante como si tienes experiencia en costura, este taller de costura te hará cambiar de opinión sobre la ropa que ya no te pones

Para más información: El taller estará abierto a un máximo de 6 participantes. Los participantes deberán traer una camisa vieja de su armario e, idealmente, una máquina de coser (la animadora traerá 2 ó 3 in situ únicamente).

El curso es gratuito. Reservas en el 02 31 22 61 98.

Lerne, wie du ein Hemd in eine Tote Bag (Einkaufstasche) verwandeln kannst.

Wir alle haben ein altes Hemd, das wir in unseren Schränken herumliegen haben. Verwandeln Sie es in eine Tasche!

Der Nähworkshop wird von Florence Nézan geleitet. Ob Anfänger oder Fortgeschrittener, dieser Nähworkshop wird Ihnen helfen, einen neuen Blick auf die Kleidung zu werfen, die Sie nicht mehr tragen!

Weitere Informationen : Der Workshop wird für maximal 6 Teilnehmer geöffnet. Die Teilnehmer sollten ein altes Hemd aus ihrem Schrank und idealerweise eine Nähmaschine mitbringen (die Kursleiterin wird 2 oder 3 Nähmaschinen mitbringen).

Die Teilnahme ist kostenlos. Reservierungen unter 02 31 22 61 98.

