Dégustation de vins contée : Contes taniques Médiathèque Georges Delaw Sedan, 13 février 2024, Sedan.

Sedan,Ardennes

Des histoires de vins et autres vignobles, drôles, tendres, passionnantes, vous seront contées par Christian Schaubroeck. Cette soirée tanique débutera par un petit conte de mise en bouche. Ensuite l’œnologue, présentera le premier vin, servira le premier verre et le conteur enchaînera avec le premier conte pendant la dégustation et ainsi de suite.Une soirée d’accord parfaite entre quatre histoires et quatre vins en dégustation..

2024-02-13 fin : 2024-02-13 . .

Médiathèque Georges Delaw Place Calonne

Sedan 08200 Ardennes Grand Est



Christian Schaubroeck will tell you funny, tender and fascinating stories about wines and other vineyards. This tannic evening begins with a short tale to whet your appetite. Then the wine expert will introduce the first wine, serve the first glass, and the storyteller will continue with the first tale during the tasting, and so on… An evening of perfect harmony between four stories and four wines on tasting.

Christian Schaubroeck le contará historias divertidas, tiernas y fascinantes sobre el vino y otros viñedos. Esta velada tánica comenzará con una breve historia para abrir el apetito. A continuación, el experto en vinos presentará el primer vino, servirá la primera copa y el narrador continuará con el primer cuento durante la degustación, y así sucesivamente… Una velada de perfecta armonía entre cuatro cuentos y cuatro vinos en degustación.

Lustige, zärtliche und spannende Geschichten über Weine und andere Weinbaugebiete werden Ihnen von Christian Schaubroeck erzählt. Dieser Abend beginnt mit einer kleinen Geschichte, die den Mund öffnet. Danach präsentiert der Weinkenner den ersten Wein, schenkt das erste Glas ein und der Erzähler setzt während der Verkostung mit der ersten Geschichte fort und so weiter.

