Toulouse Photographier en toutes libertés Médiathèque Empalot Toulouse, 9 décembre 2023, Toulouse. Photographier en toutes libertés 9 – 28 décembre Médiathèque Empalot Du 9 au 29 décembre Comment représenter la liberté en photo. Projet réalisé par l’association Voyager en images, dans le cadre de l’action « Quartiers d’été 2023 » organisée par la Préfecture 31, et animée par la photographe Danièle Boucon.

Les photographies ont été réalisées lors d'ateliers hebdomadaires avec les habitants des quartiers Empalot, Les Maraichers et Bréguet Lécrivain.

Exposition Tout public

