Sensibilisation autour du changement climatique Vendredi 5 mai à 14h30

Ateliers jeux, expériences et débats animés par l’association Planète science.

De 12 à 18 ans

Inscription au 05 36 25 20 80

2023-05-05T14:30:00+02:00 – 2023-05-05T16:30:00+02:00

