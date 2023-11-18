Projection – Les oubliés de la belle étoile Médiathèque des gaves Oloron-Sainte-Marie, 18 novembre 2023, Oloron-Sainte-Marie.

Oloron-Sainte-Marie,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Documentaire de Clémence Davigo.

En Savoie se situait le centre de redressement catholique La Belle Étoile. Dédé, Michel et Daniel y ont séjourné enfants dans les années 50 à 70, et y ont été battus, humiliés, affamés, détruits. Avec la complicité de la réalisatrice Clémence Davigo, ils se réunissent enfin pour briser le silence. Une épopée bouleversante sur le chemin de la mémoire et de la justice.

Proposée dans le cadre du Mois du Film Documentaire, cette projection sera suivie d’une rencontre et d’un échange avec la réalisatrice..

2023-11-18 fin : 2023-11-18 18:00:00. EUR.

Médiathèque des gaves Rue des Gaves

Oloron-Sainte-Marie 64400 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Documentary by Clémence Davigo.

The Catholic reformatory La Belle Étoile was located in Savoie. Dédé, Michel and Daniel stayed there as children from the 50s to the 70s, where they were beaten, humiliated, starved and destroyed. With the help of director Clémence Davigo, they finally reunite to break the silence. A moving epic on the road to memory and justice.

Offered as part of Documentary Film Month, this screening will be followed by a meeting and discussion with the director.

Documental de Clémence Davigo.

El reformatorio católico La Belle Étoile estaba situado en Saboya. Dédé, Michel y Daniel permanecieron allí de niños entre los años 50 y 70, donde sufrieron palizas, humillaciones, hambre y destrucción. Con la ayuda de la directora Clémence Davigo, por fin se reúnen para romper el silencio. Una conmovedora epopeya en el camino hacia la memoria y la justicia.

Presentada en el marco del Mes del Cine Documental, esta proyección irá seguida de un encuentro y un debate con la directora.

Dokumentarfilm von Clémence Davigo.

In Savoyen befand sich die katholische Besserungsanstalt La Belle Étoile. Dédé, Michel und Daniel waren dort in den 50er bis 70er Jahren als Kinder untergebracht und wurden geschlagen, gedemütigt, verhungert und zerstört. Mit der Hilfe der Regisseurin Clémence Davigo kommen sie schließlich zusammen, um das Schweigen zu brechen. Ein erschütterndes Epos auf dem Weg der Erinnerung und der Gerechtigkeit.

Im Anschluss an die Vorführung im Rahmen des Monats des Dokumentarfilms findet ein Treffen und ein Austausch mit der Regisseurin statt.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-30 par Office de Tourisme du Haut-Béarn