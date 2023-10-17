Exposition – D’une page à l’autre la genèse d’un manga Médiathèque des gaves Oloron-Sainte-Marie, 17 octobre 2023, Oloron-Sainte-Marie.

Oloron-Sainte-Marie,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Ark-Editions propose la découverte de la création d’un manga avec le mangaka Michaël Almodovar, auteur

du manga francais Les Torches d’Arkylon.

Le manga est un art narratif par excellence ; entre pop culture et roman graphique, il se construit autour d’un récit qui se développe au fil des tomes. Proche de l’univers cinématographique, le manga en a, par le passé, adopté les codes et,

aujourd’hui, c’est le cinéma qui s’en inspire à travers des films tels que Matrix, Ghost in the Shell ou, plus récemment, Battle Angel Alita.

L’exposition D’une page à l’autre, la genèse d’un manga est une formidable occasion de découvrir tout le processus créatif de la réalisation d’un manga… d’une page à l’autre..

2023-10-17 fin : 2023-11-11 . EUR.

Médiathèque des gaves Rue des Gaves

Oloron-Sainte-Marie 64400 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Ark-Editions invites you to discover the creation of a manga with mangaka Michaël Almodovar, author

of the French manga Les Torches d?Arkylon.

Manga is a narrative art form par excellence; somewhere between pop culture and graphic novels, it is built around a story that develops over the course of several volumes. Close to the cinematic universe, manga has, in the past, adopted its codes,

today, it is the cinema that draws inspiration from it, with films such as Matrix, Ghost in the Shell and, more recently, Battle Angel Alita.

The exhibition D?une page à l?autre, la genèse d?un manga (From one page to the next, the genesis of a manga) is a fantastic opportunity to discover the entire creative process involved in making a manga? from one page to the next.

Ark-Editions le invita a descubrir cómo se crea un manga con el mangaka Michaël Almodovar, autor

del manga francés Les Torches d’Arkylon.

El manga es una forma de arte narrativo por excelencia, a caballo entre la cultura pop y la novela gráfica, construida en torno a una historia que se desarrolla a lo largo de varios volúmenes. Próximo al universo cinematográfico, el manga ha adoptado en el pasado sus códigos,

hoy en día, es el cine el que se inspira en él, con películas como Matrix, Ghost in the Shell y, más recientemente, Battle Angel Alita.

La exposición D?une page à l?autre, la genèse d?un manga (De una página a otra, la génesis de un manga) es una fantástica oportunidad para descubrir todo el proceso creativo que implica la realización de un manga… de una página a otra.

Ark-Editions bietet einen Einblick in die Entstehung eines Mangas mit dem Mangaka Michaël Almodovar, Autor von

des französischen Mangas Die Fackeln von Arkylon.

Der Manga ist eine erzählerische Kunst par excellence; er ist eine Mischung aus Popkultur und Graphic Novel und baut auf einer Geschichte auf, die sich im Laufe der Bände entwickelt. In der Vergangenheit hat der Manga die Codes der Filmwelt übernommen und,

heute ist es das Kino, das sich durch Filme wie Matrix, Ghost in the Shell oder kürzlich Battle Angel Alita inspirieren lässt.

Die Ausstellung Von Seite zu Seite, die Entstehung eines Mangas ist eine großartige Gelegenheit, den kreativen Prozess der Entstehung eines Mangas? von Seite zu Seite zu entdecken.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-30 par Office de Tourisme du Haut-Béarn