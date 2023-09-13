Partir en Livres à Prayssac : Thème La Liberté: Concours d’écriture Médiathèque de Prayssac Prayssac, 13 septembre 2023, Prayssac.

Prayssac,Lot

Partir en Livre est un évènement national organisé par le Centre National du Livre (CNL) sous l’impulsion du Ministère de la Culture. Il se veut représenter la grande fête du livre jeunesse en France, fédérant toutes les initiatives en ce sens, avec pour ambition de rapprocher le livre des enfants, des adolescents et de leurs familles.

Remise des Prix le 13 septembre.

2023-09-13 15:30:00 fin : 2023-09-13 . EUR.

Médiathèque de Prayssac

Prayssac 46220 Lot Occitanie



Partir en Livre is a national event organized by the Centre National du Livre (CNL) on behalf of the French Ministry of Culture. It aims to be France’s major children’s book festival, bringing together all the initiatives in this field, with the ambition of bringing books closer to children, teenagers and their families.

Awards ceremony on September 13

Partir en Livre es un acontecimiento nacional organizado por el Centre National du Livre (CNL) en nombre del Ministerio de Cultura. Pretende ser la gran fiesta francesa del libro infantil, que reúna todas las iniciativas en este campo, con el objetivo de acercar los libros a los niños, los adolescentes y sus familias.

Entrega de premios el 13 de septiembre

Partir en Livre ist eine nationale Veranstaltung, die vom Centre National du Livre (CNL) auf Anregung des Kulturministeriums organisiert wird. Es soll das große Fest des Kinder- und Jugendbuchs in Frankreich sein, das alle Initiativen in diesem Bereich vereint und das Buch Kindern, Jugendlichen und ihren Familien näher bringen soll.

Preisverleihung am 13. September

