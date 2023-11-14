Exposition – Le Second Empire En Mieux Médiathèque de Châteaudun Châteaudun, 14 novembre 2023, Châteaudun.

Châteaudun,Eure-et-Loir

Rendez-vous en novembre à la médiathèque de Châteaudun pour suivre l’exposition « Le Second Empire en mieux » proposée par l’association philatélique dunoise. Timbres, lettres, cartes postales et documents sur le Second Empire et Napoléon III..

Mardi 2023-11-14 14:00:00 fin : 2023-11-30 . 0 EUR.

Médiathèque de Châteaudun

Châteaudun 28200 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire



Join us in November at the Châteaudun media library for an exhibition entitled « Le Second Empire en mieux » (The Second Empire at its best), organized by the Association Philatélique Dunoise. Stamps, letters, postcards and documents on the Second Empire and Napoleon III.

Acérquese en noviembre a la mediateca de Châteaudun para ver la exposición « Le Second Empire en mieux » (El Segundo Imperio en su mejor momento), organizada por la Asociación Filatélica de Dunois. Sellos, cartas, postales y documentos sobre el Segundo Imperio y Napoleón III.

Treffen Sie sich im November in der Mediathek von Châteaudun, um die Ausstellung « Le Second Empire en mieux » (Das Zweite Kaiserreich in besserer Form) zu verfolgen, die von der Association philatélique dunoise angeboten wird. Briefmarken, Briefe, Postkarten und Dokumente über das Second Empire und Napoleon III.

