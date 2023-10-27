ITINERANCES NUMERIQUES Médiathèque Chastel-Nouvel, 27 octobre 2023, Chastel-Nouvel.

Chastel-Nouvel,Lozère

Robots éducatifs – 10h 12h – pour les 8 – 10 ans

L’objectif est de comprendre la programmation pour permettre le déplacement et les interactions du robot avec le monde réel.

Hologramme – 14h 16h – pour les 10 – 12 ans

L’objectif est de comprendre à….

Médiathèque

Chastel-Nouvel 48000 Lozère Occitanie



Educational robots – 10am-12pm – for 8-10 year-olds

The aim is to understand how to program a robot to move and interact with the real world.

Hologram – 2pm – 4pm – ages 10 – 12

The aim is to understand…

Robots educativos – de 10.00 a 12.00 – para niños de 8 a 10 años

El objetivo es comprender la programación para que el robot pueda moverse e interactuar con el mundo real.

Holograma – de 14:00 a 16:00 – de 10 a 12 años

El objetivo es comprender cómo…

Lernroboter – 10h 12h – für 8- bis 10-Jährige

Ziel ist es, die Programmierung zu verstehen, um die Bewegung und die Interaktion des Roboters mit der realen Welt zu ermöglichen.

Hologramm – 14h 16h – für 10- bis 12-Jährige

Ziel ist es, zu verstehen, wie man…

