ITINERANCES NUMERIQUES Médiathèque Chastel-Nouvel, 27 octobre 2023, Chastel-Nouvel.
Chastel-Nouvel,Lozère
Robots éducatifs – 10h 12h – pour les 8 – 10 ans
L’objectif est de comprendre la programmation pour permettre le déplacement et les interactions du robot avec le monde réel.
Hologramme – 14h 16h – pour les 10 – 12 ans
L’objectif est de comprendre à….
Chastel-Nouvel 48000 Lozère Occitanie
Educational robots – 10am-12pm – for 8-10 year-olds
The aim is to understand how to program a robot to move and interact with the real world.
Hologram – 2pm – 4pm – ages 10 – 12
The aim is to understand…
Robots educativos – de 10.00 a 12.00 – para niños de 8 a 10 años
El objetivo es comprender la programación para que el robot pueda moverse e interactuar con el mundo real.
Holograma – de 14:00 a 16:00 – de 10 a 12 años
El objetivo es comprender cómo…
Lernroboter – 10h 12h – für 8- bis 10-Jährige
Ziel ist es, die Programmierung zu verstehen, um die Bewegung und die Interaktion des Roboters mit der realen Welt zu ermöglichen.
Hologramm – 14h 16h – für 10- bis 12-Jährige
Ziel ist es, zu verstehen, wie man…
