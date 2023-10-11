ITINERANCES NUMERIQUES Médiathèque Chanac
ITINERANCES NUMERIQUES Médiathèque Chanac, 11 octobre 2023, Chanac.
Chanac,Lozère
Stop-motion
pour les 6-8 ans
L’objectif est de réaliser un film en stop motion, du scénario jusqu’à la diffusion, de comprendre les techniques
d’animation en image par image. Vous allez, au cours de cet atelier, puiser dans votre imagination pour don….
Médiathèque
Chanac 48230 Lozère Occitanie
for 6-8 year-olds
The aim is to make a stop-motion film, from script to broadcast, and to understand the techniques
animation techniques. During this workshop, you’ll draw on your imagination to give a…
para niños de 6 a 8 años
El objetivo es realizar una película en stop-motion, desde el guión hasta la emisión, y comprender las técnicas de
técnicas de animación fotograma a fotograma. Durante este taller, recurrirás a tu imaginación para dar…
für Kinder von 6-8 Jahren
Ziel ist es, einen Stop-Motion-Film zu drehen, vom Drehbuch bis zur Ausstrahlung, die Techniken zu verstehen
der Animation in Bild-für-Bild-Technik. In diesem Workshop schöpfen Sie aus Ihrer Vorstellungskraft, um den Film zu…
