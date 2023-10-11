ITINERANCES NUMERIQUES Médiathèque Chanac, 11 octobre 2023, Chanac.

Chanac,Lozère

Stop-motion

pour les 6-8 ans

L’objectif est de réaliser un film en stop motion, du scénario jusqu’à la diffusion, de comprendre les techniques

d’animation en image par image. Vous allez, au cours de cet atelier, puiser dans votre imagination pour don….

2023-10-11 fin : 2023-10-11 16:00:00. EUR.

Médiathèque

Chanac 48230 Lozère Occitanie



Stop-motion

for 6-8 year-olds

The aim is to make a stop-motion film, from script to broadcast, and to understand the techniques

animation techniques. During this workshop, you’ll draw on your imagination to give a…

Stop-motion

para niños de 6 a 8 años

El objetivo es realizar una película en stop-motion, desde el guión hasta la emisión, y comprender las técnicas de

técnicas de animación fotograma a fotograma. Durante este taller, recurrirás a tu imaginación para dar…

Stop-Motion

für Kinder von 6-8 Jahren

Ziel ist es, einen Stop-Motion-Film zu drehen, vom Drehbuch bis zur Ausstrahlung, die Techniken zu verstehen

der Animation in Bild-für-Bild-Technik. In diesem Workshop schöpfen Sie aus Ihrer Vorstellungskraft, um den Film zu…

Mise à jour le 2023-09-20 par 48 – OT de l’Aubrac aux Gorges du Tarn