Club de lecture ados Médiathèque Capbreton, 4 novembre 2023, Capbreton.

Capbreton,Landes

Venez échanger autour de vos mangas, romans, films et séries préférés et partager vos coups de cœur. Participez également aux futurs achats de la médiathèque-ludothèque avec les bibliothécaires..

2023-11-04 fin : 2023-11-04 16:00:00. EUR.

Médiathèque Place Yann du Gouf

Capbreton 40130 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Come and talk about your favorite manga, novels, movies and series and share your favorites. Participate also in the future purchases of the media and games library with the librarians.

Ven a hablar de tus mangas, novelas, películas y series favoritas y comparte tus favoritos. Participa también en las futuras compras de la mediateca y ludoteca con los bibliotecarios.

Tauschen Sie sich über Ihre Lieblingsmangas, -romane, -filme und -serien aus und teilen Sie Ihre Favoriten mit anderen. Beteiligen Sie sich auch an den zukünftigen Anschaffungen der Mediathek-Spielothek zusammen mit den Bibliothekarinnen.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-18 par OTI LAS