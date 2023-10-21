Atelier marque-page monstrueux Médiathèque Bretteville-sur-Laize, 21 octobre 2023, Bretteville-sur-Laize.

Bretteville-sur-Laize,Calvados

Préparez-vous à faire frissonner vos livres… Durant toutes les vacances scolaires, des ateliers créatifs sont organisés chaque jour à la médiathèque de Bretteville-sur-Laize. Demandez à la bibliothécaire le kit créatif et installez-vous pour réaliser votre marque-page monstrueusement effrayant. Cette animation gratuite est accessible dès 4-5 ans..

Vendredi 2023-10-21 fin : 2023-11-05 . .

Médiathèque

Bretteville-sur-Laize 14680 Calvados Normandie



Get ready to give your books a thrill… During all school vacations, creative workshops are organized every day at the Bretteville-sur-Laize media library. Ask the librarian for a creative kit and get set to make your own monstrously scary bookmark. This free activity is open to children aged 4-5 and over.

Prepárate para darle emoción a tus libros… Durante las vacaciones escolares, todos los días se organizan talleres creativos en la biblioteca multimedia de Bretteville-sur-Laize. Pida al bibliotecario un kit creativo y siéntese a hacer su propio marcapáginas monstruosamente terrorífico. Esta actividad gratuita está abierta a niños a partir de 4-5 años.

Bereiten Sie sich darauf vor, Ihren Büchern einen Schauer über den Rücken zu jagen… Während der gesamten Schulferien finden in der Mediathek von Bretteville-sur-Laize täglich kreative Workshops statt. Fragen Sie die Bibliothekarin nach dem Kreativ-Kit und nehmen Sie Platz, um Ihr monströs-gruseliges Lesezeichen zu gestalten. Diese kostenlose Animation ist für Kinder ab 4-5 Jahren geeignet.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-31 par Normandie Tourisme / Calvados Attractivité