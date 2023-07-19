Atelier créatif : Le papier en toute liberté Médiathèque Arès, 19 juillet 2023, Arès.

Arès,Gironde

Tu aimes les activités manuelles? La médiathèque te propose des ateliers créatifs et thématiques durant les vacances scolaires!

Atelier de création autour du papier pour laisser ton imagination avec l’illustratrice Martine Perrin.

Dés 7 ans.

Rendez-vous à la Médiathèque à 14h30. Durée : 1h00

Gratuit. Sur inscription..

2023-07-19 à ; fin : 2023-07-19 17:30:00. .

Médiathèque Route du temple

Arès 33740 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Do you like arts and crafts? The media library offers creative and themed workshops during the school vacations!

Creative paper workshop with illustrator Martine Perrin.

Ages 7 and up.

Meet at the Médiathèque at 2.30pm. Duration: 1h00

Free admission. Registration required.

¿Te gustan las manualidades? La mediateca propone talleres creativos y temáticos durante las vacaciones escolares

Taller creativo de papel con la ilustradora Martine Perrin.

A partir de 7 años.

Cita en la Mediateca a las 14.30 h. Duración: 1 hora

Gratuito. Inscripción obligatoria.

Du magst handwerkliche Aktivitäten? Die Mediathek bietet dir während der Schulferien kreative und thematische Workshops an!

Kreativ-Workshop mit der Illustratorin Martine Perrin rund um das Thema Papier, bei dem du deiner Fantasie freien Lauf lassen kannst.

Ab 7 Jahren.

Treffpunkt in der Mediathek um 14:30 Uhr. Dauer: 1 Stunde

Kostenlos. Auf Anmeldung.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-07 par OT Arès