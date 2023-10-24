ITINERANCES NUMERIQUES Médiathèque Allenc, 24 octobre 2023, Allenc.

Allenc,Lozère

Light Painting – 10h – 12h – à partir de 6 ans

L’objectif est de découvrir ce principe photographique permettant de dessiner avec de la lumière et de créer des

œuvres en groupe pour expérimenter les différentes méthodes.

Impression 3D – 14h -16h – ….

2023-10-24 fin : 2023-10-24 16:00:00. EUR.

Médiathèque

Allenc 48190 Lozère Occitanie



Light Painting – 10am – 12pm – from age 6

The aim is to discover this photographic principle of drawing with light, and to create works in a group to experiment with different methods

in groups to experiment with different methods.

3D printing – 2pm – 4pm – …

Light Painting – 10h – 12h – a partir de 6 años

El objetivo es descubrir este principio fotográfico que permite dibujar con la luz y crear obras en grupo para experimentar diferentes métodos

grupo para experimentar con diferentes métodos.

Impresión 3D – 14h – 16h – …

Light Painting – 10h – 12h – ab 6 Jahren

Ziel ist es, dieses fotografische Prinzip zu entdecken, das es ermöglicht, mit Licht zu zeichnen, und eigene Werke zu schaffen

?Œvres in der Gruppe, um mit den verschiedenen Methoden zu experimentieren.

3D-Druck – 14h -16h – …

Mise à jour le 2023-09-20 par 48 – OT Mont Lozère