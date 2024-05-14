MBA Program – Webinar – Spotlight on Southeast Asia – May 14 HEC Paris China Office Chaoyang, mardi 14 mai 2024.

https://www.hec.edu/en/mba/meet-us/mba-program-webinar-spotlight-southeast-asia-may-14

Join us for a short information session for candidates based in Southeast Asia, followed by a discussion and Q&A with current students from the region. Learn more about their stories, why they chose to study at HEC, and their current MBA experience. Topics covered will include the program structure, options for customization, career opportunities, and motivations for pursuing an MBA in Europe. We are delighted to host this session and look forward to seeing you there!

HEC Paris China Office Gong Ren Ti Yu Chang North Road, Chaoyang District. Beijing 三里屯街道 Chaoyang 100600