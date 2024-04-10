MBA Program – Webinar – Spotlight on Japan – April 10 Maison Franco-Japonaise Shibuya, mercredi 10 avril 2024.

Début : 2024-04-10 12:00

Fin : 2024-04-10 14:00

MBA Program – Webinar – Spotlight on Japan – April 10 Mercredi 10 avril, 12h00 1

Join us for an engaging webinar dedicated to candidates based in Japan, hosted by our Marketing and Recruitment Manager. The session will shed light on the academic curriculum, experiential learning opportunities, customization options, and extracurricular activities that enrich the educational experience at HEC Paris. We are delighted to host this session and look forward to seeing you there!

Maison Franco-Japonaise 3-9-25, Ebisu, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo Shibuya 150-6090