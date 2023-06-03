Rendez-vous au Jardin Lieu-dit Le Bos, 3 juin 2023, Mayrinhac-Lentour.

Visite libre ou commentée du jardin de Françoise Utrel et Michel Brissaud et troc de plantes.

2023-06-03 à 10:00:00 ; fin : 2023-06-04 19:00:00. EUR.

Lieu-dit Le Bos

Mayrinhac-Lentour 46500 Lot Occitanie



Free or guided visit of Françoise Utrel and Michel Brissaud’s garden and plant barter

Visita libre o guiada del jardín de Françoise Utrel y Michel Brissaud e intercambio de plantas

Freie oder geführte Besichtigung des Gartens von Françoise Utrel und Michel Brissaud und Pflanzentauschhandel

