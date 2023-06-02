L’épicerie culturelle W.S. Merwin l’écrivain
L’épicerie culturelle W.S. Merwin l’écrivain, 2 juin 2023, Mayrinhac-Lentour.
Avec la Cie Etadam, » l’homme qui plantait des mots »
Spectacle au chapeau – libre participation – ouvert à tout public réservation chez l’habitant
Apportez du salé et du sucré à partager !.
2023-06-02 à 19:30:00 ; fin : 2023-06-02 . EUR.
Mayrinhac-Lentour 46500 Lot Occitanie
With the Cie Etadam, « the man who planted words
Show by the hat – free participation – open to all public reservation at the inhabitant
Bring some sweet and salty food to share!
Con la Cie Etadam, « el hombre que plantaba palabras »
Espectáculo a la gorra – participación libre – abierto a todos los públicos reserva en el habitante
¡Trae algo de comida dulce y salada para compartir!
Mit der Cie Etadam, » l’homme qui plantait des mots » (Der Mann, der Wörter pflanzte)
Hutvorstellung – freie Teilnahme – für jedes Publikum offen Reservierung bei der Familie
Bringen Sie etwas Salziges und Süßes zum Teilen mit!
Mise à jour le 2023-05-12 par OT Vallée de la Dordogne