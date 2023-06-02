L’épicerie culturelle W.S. Merwin l’écrivain, 2 juin 2023, Mayrinhac-Lentour.

Avec la Cie Etadam, » l’homme qui plantait des mots »

Spectacle au chapeau – libre participation – ouvert à tout public réservation chez l’habitant

Apportez du salé et du sucré à partager !.

2023-06-02 à 19:30:00 ; fin : 2023-06-02 . EUR.

Mayrinhac-Lentour 46500 Lot Occitanie



With the Cie Etadam, « the man who planted words

Show by the hat – free participation – open to all public reservation at the inhabitant

Bring some sweet and salty food to share!

Con la Cie Etadam, « el hombre que plantaba palabras »

Espectáculo a la gorra – participación libre – abierto a todos los públicos reserva en el habitante

¡Trae algo de comida dulce y salada para compartir!

Mit der Cie Etadam, » l’homme qui plantait des mots » (Der Mann, der Wörter pflanzte)

Hutvorstellung – freie Teilnahme – für jedes Publikum offen Reservierung bei der Familie

Bringen Sie etwas Salziges und Süßes zum Teilen mit!

