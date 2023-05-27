CHAMPIONNAT DE FRANCE POLE SPORT 3 rue solvay, 27 mai 2023, Maxéville.

Le championnat de France Pole Sport est organisé sous l’égide de la FFDanse.Le pole sport est une discipline sportive et artistique qui mêle force, souplesse, danse et acrobatie, pour offrir un spectacle aérien époustouflant .

Venez découvrir ce superbe spectacle et encourager les athlètes tentant de décrocher le titre de champion de France et la qualification aux championnats d’Europe !. Tout public

Samedi 2023-05-27 à 13:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-27 17:00:00. 30 EUR.

3 rue solvay complexe sportif Marvingt

Maxéville 54320 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est



The French Pole Sport Championship is organized under the auspices of the FFDanse. Pole sport is a sport and artistic discipline that combines strength, flexibility, dance and acrobatics, to offer a breathtaking aerial show.

Come to discover this superb spectacle and to encourage the athletes trying to obtain the title of champion of France and the qualification to the European championships!

El Campeonato de Francia de Pole Sport se organiza bajo los auspicios de la FFDanse.El pole sport es una disciplina deportiva y artística que combina fuerza, flexibilidad, danza y acrobacia para ofrecer un espectáculo aéreo impresionante.

Venga a descubrir este magnífico espectáculo y anime a los atletas que intentan conquistar el título de campeón de Francia y clasificarse para los campeonatos de Europa

Die französische Pole-Sport-Meisterschaft wird unter der Schirmherrschaft der FFDanse organisiert.Pole-Sport ist eine sportliche und künstlerische Disziplin, die Kraft, Flexibilität, Tanz und Akrobatik miteinander verbindet, um eine atemberaubende Luftshow zu bieten.

Erleben Sie diese großartige Show und feuern Sie die Athleten an, die versuchen, den Titel des französischen Meisters und die Qualifikation für die Europameisterschaft zu erringen!

