Florence Foresti – Boys Boys Boys (Tournée) LE ZENITH NANCY MAXEVILLE
Florence Foresti – Boys Boys Boys (Tournée) LE ZENITH NANCY, 10 juin 2023, MAXEVILLE.
Florence Foresti – Boys Boys Boys (Tournée) LE ZENITH NANCY. Un spectacle à la date du 2023-06-10 à 20:00 (2023-04-05 au ). Tarif : 35.0 à 75.0 euros.
TS3 – Fimalac Entertainment (L-R-21-13696/L-R-21-13695) presente FLORENCE FORESTIBOYS BOYS BOYSRéservation PMR : 03 83 45 81 60 Florence Foresti
LE ZENITH NANCY MAXEVILLE rue du Zénith Meurthe-et-Moselle
35.0
EUR35.0.