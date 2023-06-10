Florence Foresti – Boys Boys Boys (Tournée) LE ZENITH NANCY MAXEVILLE Catégories d’Évènement: Maxéville

Meurthe-et-Moselle

Florence Foresti – Boys Boys Boys (Tournée) LE ZENITH NANCY, 10 juin 2023, MAXEVILLE. Florence Foresti – Boys Boys Boys (Tournée) LE ZENITH NANCY. Un spectacle à la date du 2023-06-10 à 20:00 (2023-04-05 au ). Tarif : 35.0 à 75.0 euros. TS3 – Fimalac Entertainment (L-R-21-13696/L-R-21-13695) presente FLORENCE FORESTIBOYS BOYS BOYSRéservation PMR : 03 83 45 81 60 Florence Foresti Votre billet est ici LE ZENITH NANCY MAXEVILLE rue du Zénith Meurthe-et-Moselle 35.0

EUR35.0. Votre billet est ici

Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Maxéville, Meurthe-et-Moselle Autres Lieu LE ZENITH NANCY Adresse rue du Zénith Ville MAXEVILLE Departement Meurthe-et-Moselle Tarif 35.0 75.0 Lieu Ville LE ZENITH NANCY MAXEVILLE

LE ZENITH NANCY MAXEVILLE Meurthe-et-Moselle https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/maxeville/

Florence Foresti – Boys Boys Boys (Tournée) LE ZENITH NANCY 2023-06-10 was last modified: by Florence Foresti – Boys Boys Boys (Tournée) LE ZENITH NANCY LE ZENITH NANCY 10 juin 2023 LE ZENITH NANCY MAXEVILLE

MAXEVILLE Meurthe-et-Moselle