Otonaia – ateliers d’écriture Tokia Théâtre, 22 avril 2023, Mauléon-Licharre.

Ateliers d’écriture avec Tokia Théâtre, la mairie de Mauléon, la médiathèque, le Collectif Souletin, la Mission Locale et toute personne à partir de 14 ans.

Repas style auberge Espagnole, garderie possible.

En premiers auront lieu les ateliers d’écriture en mars et avril et ensuite les ateliers théâtre en mai et juin.

Le spectacle sera joué en juillet et août.

2023-04-22 à ; fin : 2023-04-22 16:30:00. .

Tokia Théâtre

Mauléon-Licharre 64130 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Writing workshops with Tokia Théâtre, the town hall of Mauléon, the media library, the Collectif Souletin, the Mission Locale and anyone from 14 years old.

Meal style Spanish inn, childcare possible.

The writing workshops will take place first in March and April and then the theater workshops in May and June.

The show will be performed in July and August

Talleres de escritura con Tokia Théâtre, el ayuntamiento de Mauléon, la mediateca, el Collectif Souletin, la Mission Locale y cualquier persona mayor de 14 años.

Comida al estilo de un mesón español, posibilidad de cuidado de niños.

Los talleres de escritura tendrán lugar en marzo y abril, y los de teatro en mayo y junio.

El espectáculo se representará en julio y agosto

Schreibworkshops mit Tokia Théâtre, dem Rathaus von Mauléon, der Mediathek, dem Collectif Souletin, der Mission Locale und allen Personen ab 14 Jahren.

Mahlzeiten im Stil einer spanischen Herberge, Kinderbetreuung möglich.

Zuerst finden im März und April die Schreibworkshops statt, danach im Mai und Juni die Theaterworkshops.

Das Theaterstück wird im Juli und August aufgeführt

Mise à jour le 2023-03-02 par Office de Tourisme Pays Basque