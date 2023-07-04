CONCERT : DUO LINOS Mauguio
CONCERT : DUO LINOS Mauguio, 4 juillet 2023, Mauguio.
Mauguio,Hérault
Le DUO LINOS vous propose un voyage musical allant de Bach à l’improvisation.
2023-07-04 à ; fin : 2023-07-04 . .
Mauguio 34130 Hérault Occitanie
DUO LINOS takes you on a musical journey from Bach to improvisation
El DUO LINOS le lleva en un viaje musical de Bach a la improvisación
Das DUO LINOS bietet Ihnen eine musikalische Reise von Bach bis zur Improvisation
Mise à jour le 2023-06-27 par OT MAUGUIO-CARNON