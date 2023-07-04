CONCERT : DUO LINOS Mauguio, 4 juillet 2023, Mauguio.

Mauguio,Hérault

Le DUO LINOS vous propose un voyage musical allant de Bach à l’improvisation.

2023-07-04 à ; fin : 2023-07-04 . .

Mauguio 34130 Hérault Occitanie



DUO LINOS takes you on a musical journey from Bach to improvisation

El DUO LINOS le lleva en un viaje musical de Bach a la improvisación

Das DUO LINOS bietet Ihnen eine musikalische Reise von Bach bis zur Improvisation

Mise à jour le 2023-06-27 par OT MAUGUIO-CARNON