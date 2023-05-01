Vide-greniers et marché aux puces Halle Maubourguet Catégories d’Évènement: Hautes-Pyrénées

Vide-greniers et marché aux puces Halle, 1 mai 2023, Maubourguet. Halle aux puces organisée par l’association Agriland. Grillades à la plancha, sandwichs, crêpes maison, boissons, café. Informations exposants : réservations par téléphone ou par mail.

3€ le mètre sous la halle, 2€ le mètre à l’extérieur..

2023-05-01 à 07:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-01 18:00:00. .

Halle MAUBOURGUET

Maubourguet 65700 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie



Flea market organized by the association Agriland. Grilled meat, sandwiches, homemade pancakes, drinks, coffee. Exhibitor information: reservations by phone or email.

3? per meter under the hall, 2? per meter outside. Mercadillo organizado por la asociación Agriland. Carne a la brasa, bocadillos, tortitas caseras, bebidas, café. Información para expositores: reservas por teléfono o correo electrónico.

3? por metro en el pabellón, 2? por metro en el exterior. Flohmarkthalle, organisiert von der Vereinigung Agriland. Gegrilltes von der Plancha, Sandwiches, hausgemachte Crêpes, Getränke, Kaffee. Informationen für Aussteller: Reservierungen per Telefon oder E-Mail.

3? pro Meter in der Halle, 2? pro Meter im Freien. Mise à jour le 2023-04-06 par OT du Pays du Val d’Adour|CDT65

