MATT HORAN / US / COUNTRY ROOTS FOLK

Urgence Disk Records, le lundi 15 novembre à 18:30

Matt Horan- American Country Folk Singer presents his solo project, returning to his signature vocal and musical style. Roots music in its purest form. [http://www.matthoranmusic.com/](http://www.matthoranmusic.com/)

Prix Libre

Urgence Disk Records 4 place des volontaires 1204 Genève Genève Jonction



