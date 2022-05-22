Matinale du 22 mai Bruère-Allichamps, 22 mai 2022, Bruère-Allichamps.

Matinale du 22 mai Bruère-Allichamps

2022-05-22 10:00:00 – 2022-05-22 12:30:00

Bruère-Allichamps Cher

10 EUR ACCUEIL CAFÉ

CONFÉRENCE > Noirlac après les moines, d’une religion à l’autre ? par Pascal Ory, historien

CONCERT > By moonlight on the green

The Curious Bards

Les Matinales débutent par un accueil-café et associent une conférence sur un thème en lien avec l’abbaye à une proposition artistique.

resa@noirlac.fr +33 2 48 96 17 16 https://www.abbayedenoirlac.fr/lagenda/matinale-du-22-mai/

© A. Chevillard

Bruère-Allichamps

