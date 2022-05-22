Matinale du 22 mai Bruère-Allichamps Bruère-Allichamps
2022-05-22 10:00:00 – 2022-05-22 12:30:00
Bruère-Allichamps Cher
10 EUR ACCUEIL CAFÉ
CONFÉRENCE > Noirlac après les moines, d’une religion à l’autre ? par Pascal Ory, historien
CONCERT > By moonlight on the green
The Curious Bards
Les Matinales débutent par un accueil-café et associent une conférence sur un thème en lien avec l’abbaye à une proposition artistique.
resa@noirlac.fr +33 2 48 96 17 16 https://www.abbayedenoirlac.fr/lagenda/matinale-du-22-mai/
© A. Chevillard
Bruère-Allichamps
dernière mise à jour : 2022-04-05 par