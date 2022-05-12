Match Provence rugby – Mont de Marsan Aix-en-Provence Aix-en-Provence
Match Provence rugby – Mont de Marsan Aix-en-Provence, 12 mai 2022, Aix-en-Provence.
Match Provence rugby – Mont de Marsan Provence Rugby 20 Avenue Marcel Pagnol Aix-en-Provence
2022-05-12 20:45:00 20:45:00 – 2022-05-12 Provence Rugby 20 Avenue Marcel Pagnol
Aix-en-Provence Bouches-du-Rhône
Ouverture du stade : 19h / Début du match 20H45
Programme
Avant match : match d’ouverture – Pompier du 13 vs Bataillon Pompier Marseille
Mi temps : Démonstration de Rugby Beach
Après match : Démonstration rugby à 7 avec les South Seven
3e mi-temps à la BODEGA avec concert.
Dernière journée de ProD2 & dernier match à domicile de la saison Provence Rugby affrontera le n°1 au classement : Mont de Marsan
mdelage@provencerugby.com +33 6 86 99 02 80 https://provencerugby.ticketchainer.com/
Provence Rugby 20 Avenue Marcel Pagnol Aix-en-Provence
