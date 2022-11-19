Match de handball de Nationale 3 masculins Gap Gap Catégories d’évènement: Gap

Hautes-Alpes

Match de handball de Nationale 3 masculins

14 avenue Commandant Dumont Gymnase Jean Christophe LAFAILLE Gap Hautes-Alpes

2022-11-19 19:00:00 – 2022-11-19 21:00:00

Gymnase Jean Christophe LAFAILLE 14 avenue Commandant Dumont

Gap

Match de handball Nationale 3 masculins vs Grasse. Match pour la 1ère place gap.handball@gmail.com +33 7 87 32 12 43 https://www.gap-handball.com/

