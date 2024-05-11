Match CAP FOOT Dijon FCO Pontarlier
Catégories d’Évènement:
Match CAP FOOT Dijon FCO Pontarlier, samedi 11 mai 2024.
Match CAP FOOT Dijon FCO Pontarlier Doubs
Organisé par le CAP Foot.
Match CAP Foot Dijon FCO. 25ème et avant dernière journée de championnat National 3. EUR.
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-05-11 18:00:00
fin : 2024-05-11
Stade Paul Robbe
Pontarlier 25300 Doubs Bourgogne-Franche-Comté communication@capontarlierfoot.com
L’événement Match CAP FOOT Dijon FCO Pontarlier a été mis à jour le 2024-03-28 par OFFICE DE TOURISME DU PAYS DU HAUT-DOUBS