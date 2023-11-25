NEW HABITS MATA HARI Nantes, 25 novembre 2023, Nantes.

NEW HABITS Samedi 25 novembre, 20h30 MATA HARI

New Habits groupe Nantais proposant une musique métissé qui navigue entre hip-hop, groove, reegae et rock.
MATA HARI 18 rue Jean Jaurès, 44000 Nantes Nantes 44000 Hauts-Pavés – Saint-Félix Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire [{« link »: « https://www.facebook.com/NewHabitsNantes »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: « 

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2023-11-25T20:30:00+01:00 – 2023-11-25T22:00:00+01:00
Hard-rock Hip-hop