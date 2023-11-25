NEW HABITS MATA HARI Nantes Catégories d’Évènement: Loire-Atlantique

Nantes NEW HABITS MATA HARI Nantes, 25 novembre 2023, Nantes. NEW HABITS Samedi 25 novembre, 20h30 MATA HARI New Habits groupe Nantais proposant une musique métissé qui navigue entre hip-hop, groove, reegae et rock.

MATA HARI
18 rue Jean Jaurès, 44000 Nantes
Nantes 44000 Hauts-Pavés – Saint-Félix
Loire-Atlantique
Pays de la Loire

2023-11-25T20:30:00+01:00 – 2023-11-25T22:00:00+01:00

2023-11-25T20:30:00+01:00 – 2023-11-25T22:00:00+01:00
Hard-rock Hip-hop
Catégories d'Évènement: Loire-Atlantique, Nantes

