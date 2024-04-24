Masterclass in Copenhagen: « In the shoes of an ESG Analyst » Copenhagen Copenhague, mercredi 24 avril 2024.

Masterclass in Copenhagen: « In the shoes of an ESG Analyst » Copenhagen Copenhague Mercredi 24 avril, 18h00

Début : 2024-04-24 18:00

Fin : 2024-04-24 20:00

Are you wondering what a carbon footprint is, and how to take account of environmental and social factors in your company’s performance?

What are the famous ESG scores given to companies by non-financial rating agencies? And what changes will the new European CSRD regulations bring?

Join us for this in-person Masterclass in Copenhagen as we shed light on these questions and examine how a global agrochemical giant is leading its sustainable transformation!

Let yourself be guided by Anne FRISCH, Associate Professor at HEC Paris and finance professional. Get ready to acquire knowledge and practical insights to guide your business towards a sustainable future.

This Masterclass is aimed to senior executives, HR and Learning & Development Executives & HEC Paris Alumni. Due to limited seats, your participation will be confirmed soon. Thank you for your understanding. We hope connect with you in the future.

