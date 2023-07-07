60 MINUTES POUR SAUVER MON COUPLE Mas du Pont, 7 juillet 2023, Le Crès.

Le Crès,Hérault

Ils ne peuvent plus se voir en peinture, ils devront pourtant vivre ensemble une drôle d’aventure. Pour leurs 20 ans de mariage, les enfants d’Elsa et Roland leur offrent un cadeau pour le moins original : une partie d’Escape Game, un jeu d’évasion grandeur nature sur le thème de Roméo et Juliette..

2023-07-07 à 20:45:00 ; fin : 2023-07-07 22:00:00. EUR.

Mas du Pont

Le Crès 34920 Hérault Occitanie



Although they can no longer see each other in pictures, they’re about to embark on a bizarre adventure together. For their 20th wedding anniversary, Elsa and Roland’s children have given them a highly original gift: a game of Escape Game, a life-size escape game on the theme of Romeo and Juliet.

Ya no pueden verse en fotos, pero tendrán que vivir juntos una extraña aventura. Para su vigésimo aniversario de boda, los hijos de Elsa y Roland les han hecho un regalo de lo más original: una partida de Escape Game, un juego de escape a tamaño real basado en Romeo y Julieta.

Sie können sich nicht mehr in einem Gemälde sehen, dennoch müssen sie gemeinsam ein seltsames Abenteuer erleben. Zu ihrem 20. Hochzeitstag machen die Kinder von Elsa und Roland ihnen ein originelles Geschenk: eine Partie Escape Game, ein lebensgroßes Fluchtspiel zum Thema Romeo und Julia.

Mise à jour le 2023-05-25 par OT MONTPELLIER