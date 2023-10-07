CINECO : SUR L’ADAMANT Mas-de-val Mas-Saint-Chély
Mas-Saint-Chély,Lozère
De Nicolas Philibert – Ours d’Or Berlin 2023
France, 2023, 1h49, Documentaire
L’Adamant est un Centre de Jour unique en son genre : c’est un bâtiment flottant. Edifié sur la Seine, en plein cœur de Paris, il accueille des adultes souffrant de troubl….
2023-10-07 fin : 2023-10-07 . EUR.
Mas-de-val Salle polyvalente
Mas-Saint-Chély 48210 Lozère Occitanie
By Nicolas Philibert – Golden Bear Berlin 2023
France, 2023, 1h49, Documentary
The Adamant is a unique Day Center: a floating building. Built on the Seine, right in the heart of Paris, it takes in adults suffering from mental…
De Nicolas Philibert – Oso de Oro Berlín 2023
Francia, 2023, 1h49, Documental
El Adamant es un centro de día único: un edificio flotante. Construido sobre el Sena, en pleno corazón de París, acoge a adultos con problemas de salud mental…
Von Nicolas Philibert – Goldener Bär Berlin 2023
Frankreich, 2023, 1h49, Dokumentarfilm
L’Adamant ist ein einzigartiges Tageszentrum: Es ist ein schwimmendes Gebäude. Es wurde auf der Seine im Herzen von Paris errichtet und beherbergt Erwachsene mit psychischen Störungen…
