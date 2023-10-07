CINECO : SUR L’ADAMANT Mas-de-val Mas-Saint-Chély, 7 octobre 2023, Mas-Saint-Chély.

Mas-Saint-Chély,Lozère

De Nicolas Philibert – Ours d’Or Berlin 2023

France, 2023, 1h49, Documentaire

L’Adamant est un Centre de Jour unique en son genre : c’est un bâtiment flottant. Edifié sur la Seine, en plein cœur de Paris, il accueille des adultes souffrant de troubl….

2023-10-07

Mas-de-val Salle polyvalente

Mas-Saint-Chély 48210 Lozère Occitanie



By Nicolas Philibert – Golden Bear Berlin 2023

France, 2023, 1h49, Documentary

The Adamant is a unique Day Center: a floating building. Built on the Seine, right in the heart of Paris, it takes in adults suffering from mental…

De Nicolas Philibert – Oso de Oro Berlín 2023

Francia, 2023, 1h49, Documental

El Adamant es un centro de día único: un edificio flotante. Construido sobre el Sena, en pleno corazón de París, acoge a adultos con problemas de salud mental…

Von Nicolas Philibert – Goldener Bär Berlin 2023

Frankreich, 2023, 1h49, Dokumentarfilm

L’Adamant ist ein einzigartiges Tageszentrum: Es ist ein schwimmendes Gebäude. Es wurde auf der Seine im Herzen von Paris errichtet und beherbergt Erwachsene mit psychischen Störungen…

