ATELIER PEINTURE MÉDITATIVE Mas-de-Londres, 10 octobre 2023, Mas-de-Londres.

Mas-de-Londres,Hérault

Maggy propose des ateliers de peinture méditative pour enfants et adultes, une pratique qui permet la détente, relaxation, un temps pour Soi. C’est également un soutien la concentration et l’apprentissage pour les enfants..

2023-10-10 19:00:00 fin : 2023-10-10 12:00:00. EUR.

Mas-de-Londres 34380 Hérault Occitanie



Maggy offers meditative painting workshops for children and adults, a practice that allows relaxation, a time for oneself. It also supports concentration and learning for children.

Maggy ofrece talleres de pintura meditativa para niños y adultos, una práctica que proporciona relajación y tiempo para uno mismo. También ayuda a los niños a concentrarse y aprender.

Maggy bietet Workshops zum meditativen Malen für Kinder und Erwachsene an, eine Praxis, die Entspannung, Erholung und Zeit für sich selbst ermöglicht. Es ist auch eine Unterstützung der Konzentration und des Lernens für Kinder.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-06 par OT DU GRAND PIC ST LOUP