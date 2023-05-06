RASSEMBLEMENT DE VÉHICULES MILITAIRES Plan d’eau de l’Othain, 6 mai 2023, Marville.

Rassemblement de véhicules militaires US de la Seconde Guerre mondiale

Samedi 7 et dimanche 8 mai

Au plan d’eau de l’Othain à Marville

Buvette et restauration

Réservations et renseignements au 06 34 86 86 01. Tout public

Samedi 2023-05-06 à ; fin : 2023-05-07 . 0 EUR.

Plan d’eau de l’Othain

Marville 55600 Meuse Grand Est



Gathering of US military vehicles of the Second World War

Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 May

At the Othain lake in Marville

Refreshments and food

Reservations and information at 06 34 86 86 01

Reunión de vehículos militares estadounidenses de la Segunda Guerra Mundial

Sábado 7 y domingo 8 de mayo

En el lago Othain de Marville

Refrescos y catering

Reservas e información en el 06 34 86 86 01

Treffen von US-Militärfahrzeugen aus dem Zweiten Weltkrieg

Samstag, 7. und Sonntag, 8. Mai

Am Plan d’eau de l’Othain in Marville

Getränke und Verpflegung

Reservierungen und Auskünfte unter 06 34 86 86 01

Mise à jour le 2023-04-12 par OT TRANSFRONTALIER PAYS DE MONTMEDY