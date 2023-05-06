RASSEMBLEMENT DE VÉHICULES MILITAIRES Plan d’eau de l’Othain Marville
Rassemblement de véhicules militaires US de la Seconde Guerre mondiale
Samedi 7 et dimanche 8 mai
Au plan d’eau de l’Othain à Marville
Buvette et restauration
Réservations et renseignements au 06 34 86 86 01. Tout public
Samedi 2023-05-06 à ; fin : 2023-05-07 . 0 EUR.
Plan d’eau de l’Othain
Marville 55600 Meuse Grand Est
Gathering of US military vehicles of the Second World War
Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 May
At the Othain lake in Marville
Refreshments and food
Reservations and information at 06 34 86 86 01
Reunión de vehículos militares estadounidenses de la Segunda Guerra Mundial
Sábado 7 y domingo 8 de mayo
En el lago Othain de Marville
Refrescos y catering
Reservas e información en el 06 34 86 86 01
Treffen von US-Militärfahrzeugen aus dem Zweiten Weltkrieg
Samstag, 7. und Sonntag, 8. Mai
Am Plan d’eau de l’Othain in Marville
Getränke und Verpflegung
Reservierungen und Auskünfte unter 06 34 86 86 01
