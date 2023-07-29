FÊTE OCCITANE – UN COP ERA LA LAUSERA Marvejols, 29 juillet 2023, Marvejols.

Marvejols,Lozère

Un cop era la lausera, avec la participation des commerçants et artisans

De nombreuses animations vous seront proposées :

Manifestation traditionnelle, agricole, artisanale, culturelle, festive.

Messe occitane, animations

Restauration possible (r….

2023-07-29 fin : 2023-07-29 . EUR.

Marvejols 48100 Lozère Occitanie



A cop era la lausera, with the participation of shopkeepers and craftsmen

A wide range of events will be on offer:

Traditional, agricultural, craft, cultural and festive events.

Occitan mass, entertainment

Catering available (r…

A cop era la lausera, con la participación de comerciantes y artesanos

Se ofrecerá una amplia gama de actos:

Actos tradicionales, agrícolas, artesanales, culturales y festivos.

Misa occitana, animación

Catering disponible (buffet).

Ein Cop era la lausera, mit der Beteiligung von Händlern und Handwerkern

Es werden Ihnen zahlreiche Animationen angeboten:

Traditionelle, landwirtschaftliche, handwerkliche, kulturelle und festliche Veranstaltung.

Okzitanische Messe, Animationen

Verpflegung möglich (r…

Mise à jour le 2023-07-13 par 48 – OT Gévaudan Destination