FÊTE OCCITANE – UN COP ERA LA LAUSERA Marvejols, 29 juillet 2023, Marvejols.
Un cop era la lausera, avec la participation des commerçants et artisans
De nombreuses animations vous seront proposées :
Manifestation traditionnelle, agricole, artisanale, culturelle, festive.
Messe occitane, animations
Restauration possible (r….
Marvejols 48100 Lozère Occitanie
A cop era la lausera, with the participation of shopkeepers and craftsmen
A wide range of events will be on offer:
Traditional, agricultural, craft, cultural and festive events.
Occitan mass, entertainment
Catering available (r…
A cop era la lausera, con la participación de comerciantes y artesanos
Se ofrecerá una amplia gama de actos:
Actos tradicionales, agrícolas, artesanales, culturales y festivos.
Misa occitana, animación
Catering disponible (buffet).
Ein Cop era la lausera, mit der Beteiligung von Händlern und Handwerkern
Es werden Ihnen zahlreiche Animationen angeboten:
Traditionelle, landwirtschaftliche, handwerkliche, kulturelle und festliche Veranstaltung.
Okzitanische Messe, Animationen
Verpflegung möglich (r…
