Trois Cafés Gourmands – Tournée HALLE DE MARTIGUES. Un spectacle à la date du 2024-02-10 à 20:30 (2023-11-08 au ). Tarif : 29.0 à 49.0 euros.

THEATRE DE LONGJUMEAU / PRODUCENE L-R-21-3263/L-R-21-3264/L-R-21-3268 PRESENTE : ce concert TROIS CAFÉS GOURMANDSGenre : CONCERT, CHANSON FRANCAISETout publicDurée du spectacle : 1h30Elle a déboulé sans crier gare la déferlante trois cafés gourmands. Joviale et fédératrice. Saine et populaire.Après un premier album certifié triple disque de platine, un Olympia Award dans la catégorie ‘révélation musicale’, une nomination dans la catégorie ‘Révélation francophone de l’année’ aux NRJ Music Awards, plus de 300 millions de vues YouTube, et un dernier opus qui s’est écoulé à plus de 100 000 exemplaires, Trois Cafés Gourmands est de retour avec un nouvel album intitulé « La Promesse ». Après une année 2021 et une année 2022 riche en émotions et en concerts, Trois Cafés Gourmands a cherché le ton et l’habit adéquat sans bousculer son ADN initial : le célèbre trio d’amis revient sur scène avec son enthousiasme contagieux, pour partager sa joie de vivre, sa sympathie et vibrer au son de son nouvel album.Accès personnes à mobilité réduite : 01 69 09 09 09 Trois Cafés Gourmands

HALLE DE MARTIGUES MARTIGUES QUART.HÔTEL DE VILLE Bouches-du-Rhône

