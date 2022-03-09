MARTIAL ACADEMIE CLUB INCLUSIF MARS BLEU Gymnase Henri Normand Limoges Catégories d’évènement: Haute-Vienne

Séances de découverte de l’activité * **les mercredis 3, 10, 17, 24 et 31 mars 2022** * **de 14h à 15h30 et de 19h30 à 21h.** * Au gymnase Henri Normand – 3 Allée du Maréchal Franchet d’Esperey, 87100 Limoges

gratuit

MARTIAL ACADEMIE CLUB INCLUSIF MARS BLEU Gymnase Henri Normand 3 Allée du Maréchal Franchet d’Esperey, 87100 Limoges Limoges Val de l’Aurence Sud Haute-Vienne

