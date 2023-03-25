FOIRE AUX LIVRES DE MARSEILLAN Marseillan, 25 mars 2023, Marseillan.

Marseillan,Hérault

L’association Les compagnons du livre organise en partenariat avec le service culturel la foire aux livres, qui a lieu de mars à octobre, avec une thématique sur la CHASSE & PÊCHE en présence de bouquinistes. Un stand sur l’association sera à disposition pour les personnes désirant recevoir mensuellement le programme (ville, adresse, carte, photo…).

2023-03-25 10:00:00 fin : 2023-03-25 18:00:00. .

Marseillan 34340 Hérault Occitanie



The association Les compagnons du livre organizes in partnership with the cultural service the book fair, which takes place from March to October, with a theme on HUNTING & FISHING in the presence of book dealers. A stand on the association will be available for people wishing to receive the monthly program (city, address, map, photo …)

La asociación Les compagnons du livre organiza en colaboración con el servicio cultural la feria del libro, que tiene lugar de marzo a octubre, con un tema sobre CAZA Y PESCA en presencia de libreros. Un stand de la asociación estará a disposición de las personas que deseen recibir el programa mensual (ciudad, dirección, mapa, foto…)

Der Verein Les compagnons du livre organisiert in Zusammenarbeit mit der Kulturabteilung die Buchmesse, die von März bis Oktober stattfindet und sich thematisch mit dem Thema JAGEN & FISCHEN in Anwesenheit von Buchhändlern befasst. Für Personen, die monatlich das Programm erhalten möchten (Stadt, Adresse, Karte, Foto…), steht ein Stand über den Verein zur Verfügung

Mise à jour le 2023-06-29 par OT ARCHIPEL DE THAU – SETE